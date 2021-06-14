Dedicated COVID-19 facility for pregnant women in Bengaluru sees 300th delivery

Doctors and staff of Hajee Sir Ismail Sait Gosha Hospital in Bengalur

Bengaluru

14 June 2021 01:48 IST

Amid a ferocious second wave of COVID-19, the Hajee Sir Ismail Sait (HSIS) Gosha Hospital in Bengaluru saw the successful completion of the 300th delivery on Saturday.

The State-run hospital, attached to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, is the dedicated COVID-19 facility for pregnant women in the city.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted: “HSIS Gosha Government Hospital in Bengaluru achieved a remarkable milestone on June 12. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women! Kudos to all the doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital.”

Advertising

Advertising

569 admissions

D. Tulasi Devi, Medical Superintendent of HSIS Gosha Hospital, told The Hindu that the hospital was designated as a dedicated COVID-19 maternity care facility on March 27.

“Since then, we have had 569 total admissions and 300 deliveries. As many as 480 got discharged,” she said.

Apart from Bengaluru, the facility also came to the aid of women from neighbouring Tumakuru, Kunigal, etc.

“Of these admissions, 141 were normal deliveries, 159 Caesarian, and there were six abortions. As many as 55 were pre-term deliveries, and seven babies tested positive. There were 28 maternal deaths.

Of the seven positive babies, one baby died because of spesis,” she added.

With the government already preparing for the third wave, Dr. Tulasi Devi said expectant women should avoid going to overcrowded places, functions, and isolate from people who step out. She also advised general precautions, such as hand sanitisation, nutritious food, keeping themselves hydrated, exercise, and doing pranayama.

“They get apprehensive, so that fear should go. But they should be careful,” she added.