Declare quantum of waste, BSWML tells bulk generators

Waste generators have to download the e-stamp paper on www.bbmp.gov.in and fill in the required details. The form should be sent to the Chief General Manager and Chief Engineer, BSWML, #30/1, 1st floor, UNI Building, Thimmaiah Road, Millers Tank Bund Road, Vasant Nagar. If anyone fails to adhere to this direction, a fine will be levied

January 25, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has instructed bulk waste generators to submit an affidavit providing details about the quantum of waste generation and measurement of areas in which the waste is generated. This is the first step towards collecting user fees from them for processing the waste.

According to the solid waste management rules, those who produce 100 tonnes of waste or have 5,000 sq.m. of areas, fall in the category of bulk waste generators. Earlier, these waste generators were handing over the waste to empanelled agencies, who in turn processed the waste. The agencies were collecting money from commercial waste generators, institutional waste generators, and bulk waste generators.

However, sources in the BBMP say these empanelled agencies were not processing the waste but were dumping the same in BBMP trucks. This is one of the key reasons why Bengaluru has several black spots, they alleged.

A BBMP official said within 30 days from January 25, the waste generators have to download the e-stamp paper on www.bbmp.gov.in and fill in the required details. The form should be sent to the Chief General Manager and Chief Engineer, BSWML, #30/1, 1st floor, UNI Building, Thimmaiah Road, Millers Tank Bund Road, Vasant Nagar, Bengaluru. If anyone fails to adhere to this direction, a fine will be levied.

After this, the BSWML will directly start collecting bulk waste from these generators and will process it on their own. For this, the BSWML will be collecting user fees from the waste generators.

