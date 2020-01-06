Decide swiftly on granting sanction to CBI to prosecute 3 police officers, HC tells State

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday directed the State government to take immediate decision on requests submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking sanction for prosecution of three police officers in criminal cases registered against the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Group of companies.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued the direction as the CBI, in its status report on the probe, informed the court that it had sent letters seeking sanction from the State government on December 18, 2019 while pointing out that the agency is probing the role played by some police officers in the scam.

The Bench directed the State government to treat the CBI’s request on priority and out-of-turn and take immediate decision on grant of prior sanction for prosecution of identified officers under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Section 170 of the Karnataka Police Act. Also, the State government has been directed to take immediate decision on prior sanction sought by the CBI under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI, in its confidential status report, had also informed the court that the probe is under progress with regard to the role played by some of the officers of the State’s Criminal Investigation Department as well as a few officials of the Income Tax Department and some politicians.

Head of investigation

Meanwhile, in response to apprehensions raised by a few petitioners that some officers in the CBI’s Multi-Disciplinary Investigation Team (MDIT) probing the IMA cases are likely to be changed, the CBI’s Special Public Prosecutor told the Bench that the tenure of deputation of Joint Director A.Y.V. Krishna, who is on deputation to CBI and heading the MDIT in IMA cases, is coming to an end on January 17.

Following this, the Bench directed the CBI to submit a proposal to the Union government for extension of his tenure with the CBI, while directing the Union government to consider grant of extension of his tenure considering the magnitude of offence in IMA cases. It also observed that prima facie the court is satisfied with the investigation done by the CBI.