Decentralised committees to enforce rules on masks, social distancing

With an aim of putting in place more stringent measures to ensure people wear masks covering their mouth and nose, and maintain social distancing in public, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed four committees, at the ward, division, zonal levels, and BBMP head office level.

Ward level committees have been set up in all the 198 wards with the assistant engineer, senior health inspector, ward marshal and a police officer in the committee. The committee will go around in the wards and ensure that citizens are following the precautionary measures.

The divisional level committee, formed in all the 27 divisions, will comprise the executive engineer, medical health officer and a senior police officer. This committee will review the functioning and effective enforcement by the ward level committee every week.

The zonal level committee, formed in all the eight zones, that will consist of joint commissioner, chief engineer, health officer, zonal marshal supervisor and a senior police officer, will review the reports received by the divisional committee.

The BBMP head office committee, which has eight senior officials, will monitor enforcement in the entire city.

According to an order issued by the BBMP Commissioner: “It is observed that in spite of large IEC activities and appeal to citizens to wear masks and maintain social distancing in all public places, it is found that some citizens are blatantly violating the COVID-19 directives and, accordingly, a penalty of ₹250 is being imposed for every such wilful violation.”

The BBMP has provided handheld devices to all police stations, 220 marshals, and health inspectors to levy fines. A fine of ₹250 is being levied for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing in public places.

1,61,204 violations

From June 9 till October 27, the BBMP has recorded 1,61,204 cases of not wearing a mask in public places. A total of ₹3,57,79,819 has been collected from mask related violations.

On the other hand, around 18,470 violations have been booked in relation to maintaining social distancing in public places with the fines amounting to ₹39,77,666. Over 149 outlets and establishments had been sealed during this period.