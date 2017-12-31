Death of workers: Doctor alleges he was intimidated

A medical health officer has filed a complaint with the Varthur police alleging that was manhandled, intimidated and locked up by a group of labourers who accused him of not giving proper treatment to the victims at Sobha Ltd. construction site.
Nagesh M., health officer with the BBMP, said in his complaint that four men barged into the room where he was treating labourers at the camp on Saturday, abused and manhandled him and locked him up in the room. The police have filed a case.
“We are trying to identify the accused but a majority of the labourers have vacated the colony and gone back to their native places,” a senior police officer said on Sunday.
