Death of motorcyclist: Only part of the road was dug up, says BWSSB

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Thursday issued a statement in connection with the death of a motorcyclist who had allegedly fallen into a pit dug up on Hesaraghatta Main Road earlier in September. The road had been dug up by a contractor engaged by the BWSSB to provide valves for a newly laid drinking water pipeline.

In its statement, the BWSSB said that the contractor had taken all precautions and put up barricades around the dug-up portion.

The board also maintained that only a small portion of the road had been dug up and barricaded. CCTV footage from the spot showed unhindered movement of vehicles on the other side of the road.

With regard to the accident in question, the BWSSB said the deceased hit the barricades and fell into the pit. The Peenya traffic police, who have registered a case, are conducting a probe.