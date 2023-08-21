Death of Home Guard while trying to stop truck entering the city during peak hours raises safety concerns of personnel on the ground

August 21, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - Bengaluru

The death of a 47-year-old Home Guard in a freak accident, while trying to stop a heavy goods vehicle entering the city roads during peak hours, has again raised concerns about the safety of personnel posted to manage traffic on the city’s streets.

Vijay Kumar D., a Home Guard posted at Doddabele junction in Kengeri, ran in front of the heavy vehicle and asked the driver to take a diversion and return. Heavy vehicles are banned within city limits from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. everyday.

As the driver tried to take a diversion, Vijay Kumar, running next to the vehicle, slipped and came under its wheels. Constable Kallappa Pajari, who was on duty with Vijay Kumar, rushed him to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

The Kengeri Traffic police have arrested the driver and booked him for causing death due to negligence.

Following this accident, senior officials have again instructed traffic personnel to resort to contactless enforcement, rather than confronting unruly drivers and risking their lives. Despite these instructions, police personnel on the ground said they continue to practise the traditional method of confronting motorists owing to pressure from senior officials.

Citing the incident of Vijay Kumar, a policeman attached with the Kengeri station said that personnel deployed on Outer Ring Road (ORR) and all entry points into the city, were under heavy pressure from seniors to physically stop vehicles.

“Diverting heavy vehicles at the entry and exit points of the city roads is one of the toughest jobs on the city’s streets. Everyday most of the heavy vehicles try to sneak into the city during peak hours. Here contactless enforcement is impossible and the policeman on duty will be in the line of fire and the onus is on him. Any slight mistake on his part by allowing even a single vehicle will attract the wrath of his higher-ups,” a police officer said.

However, M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), refuted the allegation that there is any pressure from senior officers. He said that the traffic policemen have been issued body cameras and handycams to record violations or alert the control room.

The Director-General and Inspector-General of Police had given instructions to the traffic police not to do random vehicle checks, he said.

Suman D. Pennekar, DCP (Traffic West), said that the traffic personnel have been given reflective jackets, masks, and body cams to ensure personal safety and advisories have been issued often to ensure the safety of the personnel.

Kamal Pant, Commandant-General of Home Guards, Director of Civil Defence, Director-General of Fire and Emergency Services, said he would shortly hold a meeting with all senior officials to reiterate the safety of Home Guards.

Home Guards are assigned to traffic duty to assist traffic policemen and as per rules should not be involved in enforcement of traffic norms. The Home Guards on traffic duty should not expose themselves to any risk or danger and their safety is the priority, he said.