Death of Congo citizen: Focus is on suspects in violence at police station

Foreign nationals staged a protest in front of J.C. Nagar police station in Bengaluru on August 2, 2021 following the death of a citizen of Congo.

Bengaluru

03 August 2021 17:28 IST

Protest at J.C. Nagar police station on August 2 had turned violent

A day after a protest by African nationals against the alleged custodial death of a citizen of Congo ended in violence and a lathicharge in front of J.C. Nagar police station, police stepped up efforts to identify the people who instigated the attack on August 2.

“We have taken up two cases, including the attack on PSI Latha and PSI Mallikarjuna during the protest, and a case about an injury to a minor boy when he was pushed by the accused while fleeing after the violence,” a police officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on a complaint by the boy's parents, police have registered a case and are looking for the prime accused who led the group in the attack on the police, the officer added.

Also Read Congo national’s death in Bengaluru triggers row

Police have collected CCTV camera and video footage to identify the accused. A special team has been formed to track down the accused, police added.

They have arrested five persons so far in connection with the attack. Their travel documents are being verified, said DCP (North) Dharmedra Kumar Meena.

They were taken for a medical examination, police added.

The special team tracking down the accused also verified travel documents during the search and will take legal action against whoever is found to be overstaying, Mr. Meena said, adding that the police have taken action against 154 persons in the North division for staying in India without valid documents.

Background of protest

According to the police, they apprehended Joel Shindani Malu, 27, of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on August 1 night on suspicion of being involved in the drug trade.

Joel Shindani Malu

An FIR was registered and he was kept in the station to ascertain his identity, further inquiry, and legal action.

Around 5.10 a.m. on August 2, the in-charge station house officer informed that Joel started complaining of chest pain. He was shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment around 5.30 a.m. On preliminary medical examination, he was diagnosed with bradycardia and administered several rounds of CPR and other interventions.

Around 6.45 a.m., he was declared dead owing to suspected cardiac arrest, the police added.

While the police allege that he was a drug peddler, the African Association has rejected their claim.

The post mortem of Joel is being conducted in Bowring Hospital.

CID officials visited J.C. Nagar police station and obtained details of the deceased to initiate a probe.

Additional police personnel have been deployed at J.C. Nagar as a precautionary measure.

Foreign nationals staging a protest in front of the J.C. Nagar Police station in Bengaluru on Monday.

The police had to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the protesters in Bengaluru on August 2, 2021.