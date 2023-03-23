ADVERTISEMENT

Death of BMTC conductor: Police probe finds victim purchased fuel before incident

March 23, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

On March 9, the Byadarahalli police recovered the charred body from the parked BMTC bus at the Summanahalli depot and the bus was also burnt from the inside

The Hindu Bureau

An investigation into the death of a 43-year-old bus conductor, who was found charred to death inside a bus, found that the victim had purchased fuel from a nearby petrol pump station hours before the incident.

On March 9, the Byadarahalli police recovered the charred body from the parked BMTC bus at the Summanahalli depot. The bus was also burnt from inside.

The police gathered CCTV camera footage from in and around the area and a close analysis of the footage found that he had purchased fuel in a bottle after paying money via UPI.

According to the police, the victim, Muthaiah, had even told the driver, Prakash, to sleep inside the office while volunteering to sleep in the bus.

The police have collected the receipt from the staff of the petrol station for further investigation.

The police suspect that Muthaiah had closed the windows and doors of the bus before allegedly setting it on fire. Owing to the fire, a few windows of the bus shattered, prompting the driver to wake up.

While the probe so far is inconclusive, as the police are awaiting the FSL and PM report to ascertain the cause of death, the police are probing about the possibility of him having committed suicide.

