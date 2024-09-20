GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deaf artists to showcase work at CKP

Published - September 20, 2024 09:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Eight deaf artists will showcase their work at an art exhibition at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. Titled “Beyond Signs: The Power of Gesture,” the event aims to explore the role of gestures in communication and promote inclusivity through Indian Sign Language (ISL). The exhibition will run from September 20 to 22.

Organised by EnAble India, the interactive show will highlight the importance of gestures in everyday communication. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn the basics of ISL through various tools provided at the event. The opening night will honour Madan Vasistha, a prominent advocate for Indian Sign Language.

A unique event called the “ISL Jam” will take place on the evening of September 21 at the Museum of Art and Photography. This immersive experience will feature deaf performers presenting poems and performing Visual Vernacular, an expressive art form that transcends spoken language and reflects the deep cultural connection between deaf and hearing communities.

The event is being held in connection with the United Nations-recognised International Day of Sign Languages, celebrated on September 23. The exhibition is open to all. For more information, including schedules and event details, visit www.freedomtosign.com.

