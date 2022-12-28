ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline for use of loudspeakers on December 31 extended till midnight

December 28, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

It’s being done as a special case in view of the festive occasion

The Hindu Bureau

Anybody who wants to use a loudspeaker or a public address system will have to take permission, and follow prescribed decibel levels, police said. | Photo Credit: file photo

 

Those who want to use outdoor address systems on New Year’s Eve will have to take permission from the city police, and as a special case, the deadline for their use has been extended by two hours till midnight on December 31.

The deadline for the use of loudspeakers has always been 10 p.m., which is now being strictly implemented in the State following a recent High Court order while hearing a petition on azaan.

However, City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy tweeted a December 17 government order that made an addendum to the 2002 circular on the matter. It states that public address systems can be allowed to be used “during night time (between 10 p.m. and 12 midnight) on or during any cultural, religious or festive occasion of a limited duration not exceeding 15 days in all during a calendar year”.

Mr. Reddy said as a special case, the city police would allow establishments or organisations to use public address systems till midnight on December 31.

“However, anybody who wants to deploy a loudspeaker or a public address system even well within the usual deadline of 10 p.m., have to take permission of the police and have to follow the prescribed decibel levels and other conditions imposed,” he said.

