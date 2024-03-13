Deadline for implementation of Kannada signboard ends, BBMP claims 98% implementation

March 13, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the deadline for complying with the 60:40 rule for use of Kannada in signboards ended on Wednesday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claimed the rule has already seen a 98% implementation.

As per a survey conducted last December, the BBMP claimed to have identified 50,357 violations to the rule and of them, as of Tuesday evening 49,241 establishments had already changed their signboards and only 1,116 now remain. A senior BBMP official said they were confident of ensuring 100% implementation within 15 days.

It may be recalled that when the BBMP started to shut shops for non-compliance after the previous deadline of February 28, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar orally announced the extension of the deadline by two weeks. According to the BBMP official there was no written order in this connection.

Surlarkar Vikas Kishor, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), talking to The Hindu, said: “The file related to the implementation was sent to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. I am awaiting for direction from Mr. Nath on further course of action.”

Kannada organisations find gaps in implementation

B. Sannerappa, State general secretary, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, which spearheaded the campaign in December 2023 that degenerated into vandalism on December 27 in the city, said the vedike had also conducted a random sample survey in select areas and found several gaps in the implementation of the rule, contrary to BBMP’s claims.

He also said the implementation was not uniform across areas and there were several pockets where it was low.

“Many shops have covered the English name using plastic, cloth and pasted a sticker bearing a Kannada name. This is just a temporary arrangement. The BBMP should ensure that the shops install new signboards,” he said.

However, he said the vedike had also observed several big brands had complied with the rule replacing their entire signboards. “Outside Bengaluru, many shops in Belagavi, Mangaluru, Uttara Kannada have not implemented the rules. The local municipal authorities should implement the rule strictly,” he stressed.

Mohammad Nazim, vice-president, Commercial Street Shop Owners’ Association, said that in Commercial Street about 90% of shopkeepers have complied with the law. “This 60:40 will become an issue as who determines which is 60 and which is 40. We are in Karnataka and we should respect the law of the State. But this should not be forced,” he said.

Arun Kumar of Malleswaram Shop Owners’ Association said in his area about 95% had already implemented the rule. A few shops have put up banners, while some have installed new boards. “The remaining 5% will comply with the law soon,” he added.

