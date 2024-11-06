ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline for HSRP installation extended till November 30

Published - November 06, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru:

The HSRP is a tamper-proof number plate that features non-reusable locks, enhancing vehicle security. 

The Hindu Bureau

| Photo Credit: file photo

The Transport Department has extended the deadline for installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) till November 30.

The HSRP is a tamper-proof number plate, featuring non-reusable locks. While regular number plates are made by pasting stickers on the plate which can easily be tampered with, the HSRP can only be removed by breaking the lock, preventing unauthorised replacement or tampering, official sources said.

Initially, the deadline for installing HSRPs in vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, was November 17, 2023. Owing to slow compliance, the deadline was extended multiple times from February 17 to May 17, and then to September 15.

To assist vehicle owners, the Transport Department has introduced a dedicated helpline for HSRP-related queries. For support, owners can reach out to 9449863429 or 9449863426.

The department has urged vehicle owners to comply with the direction before the extended deadline, highlighting that failure to install the HSRP within this period may lead to penalties or other enforcement measures.

