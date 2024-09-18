ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline extended for GAMRIF C-CAMP AMR challenge 2024-2025

Published - September 18, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has extended the application deadline for the GAMRIF C-CAMP AMR challenge 2024-2025 till September 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Global AMR Innovation Fund (GAMRIF) is a U.K. One Health aid fund that supports Research and Development around the world to reduce the threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in humans, animals and the environment for the benefit of people in Low and Middle Income Countries (LMICs).

C-CAMP has partnered with the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care’s GAMRIF to nurture and fund innovations for antimicrobial resistance in the environment with special focus on LMICs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GAMRIF C-CAMP AMR challenge is catered towards identifying mid-to late-stage innovators working in the field of AMR in the Environment and will provide them with grant, deployment, and mentoring opportunities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Up to 15 innovations will be supported over the period of three years (2024-2027), with funding support up to ₹3 core per innovation.

Entities like academic institutions, organisations, startups, and companies which are registered and operating in India are eligible.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US