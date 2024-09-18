GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deadline extended for GAMRIF C-CAMP AMR challenge 2024-2025

Published - September 18, 2024 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has extended the application deadline for the GAMRIF C-CAMP AMR challenge 2024-2025 till September 22.

The Global AMR Innovation Fund (GAMRIF) is a U.K. One Health aid fund that supports Research and Development around the world to reduce the threat of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in humans, animals and the environment for the benefit of people in Low and Middle Income Countries (LMICs).

C-CAMP has partnered with the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care’s GAMRIF to nurture and fund innovations for antimicrobial resistance in the environment with special focus on LMICs.

The GAMRIF C-CAMP AMR challenge is catered towards identifying mid-to late-stage innovators working in the field of AMR in the Environment and will provide them with grant, deployment, and mentoring opportunities.

Up to 15 innovations will be supported over the period of three years (2024-2027), with funding support up to ₹3 core per innovation.

Entities like academic institutions, organisations, startups, and companies which are registered and operating in India are eligible.

