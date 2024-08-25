GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DCP Traffic to join daily commuters for firsthand knowledge of traffic issues in South Bengaluru

Citizens interested in participating can register through a simple online form, where they provide details about their daily commute, such as their routes, mode of transportation, and timing. Once selected, those participants will be joined by DCP South Traffic on their journey, where they will have the opportunity to share their concerns

Published - August 25, 2024 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To provide better facilities to road users and to resolve their issues amicably, the South Division Traffic Police are all set to launch a novel initiative called Join the Commute, which invites everyday citizens to participate in an experiment that brings the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Traffic directly into their daily commute.

Under the initiative, DCP Shivaprakash Devaraju will take to the roads with common commuters to understand traffic issues first hand. The initiative will be launched on Monday, August 26. 

“With ‘Join the Commute’, our focus is to truly connect with the citizens of Bengaluru South by sharing their daily journeys. It’s not just about observing from a distance, it’s about traveling alongside people, understanding their frustrations, and seeing the challenges they encounter firsthand—whether it’s long delays, unsafe intersections, or erratic traffic signals. By being part of their commute, we aim to listen, learn, and work together to implement practical solutions that can make a real difference on our roads.” Mr. Devaraju said. He explained that he would accompany selected citizens on their daily routes to experience the challenges they face during their commutes. Whether by cab, autorikshaw, two-wheelers or cars. 

How Does It Work?

Citizens interested in participating can register through a simple online form, where they provide details about their daily commute, such as their routes, mode of transportation, and timing. Once selected, those participants will be joined by DCP South Traffic on their journey, where they will have the opportunity to share their concerns and observations. The information gathered will be used to make data-driven improvements in traffic management, enhancing both efficiency and safety on the roads. The initiative has been designed to work in phases, with initial testing happening on key routes before expanding to other areas across South Bengaluru, sources said. 

