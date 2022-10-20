DCP admin transferred as SP, Internal Security Division

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 20, 2022 22:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Close on the heels of an alleged harassment complaint by the staff of the administration section of the city police commissioner against IPS officer Nisha James, the Karnataka government transferred her, said officials on Thursday.

M.A. Saleem, Additional Director General of Police (Administration), issued a movement order on Wednesday posting her as Superintendent of Police, Internal Security Division. The order also stated B.M. Laxmi Prasad, awaiting posting, has been asked to take charge as DCP administration.

The complaint letter was signed by many police personnel making serious accusations against her. On the other hand, many police personnel also supported Ms. James, terming her as an honest officer. Some of them took to social media to express their support for the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming her transfer as part of a conspiracy, those supporting her said she had ensured the transfer of over 300 police personnel who were working in the same police station for more than five years, added the official. This had irked the lower rank personnel and conspired against her by launching campaign against her, the official alleged.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app