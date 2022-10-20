DCP admin transferred as SP, Internal Security Division

Close on the heels of an alleged harassment complaint by the staff of the administration section of the city police commissioner against IPS officer Nisha James, the Karnataka government transferred her, said officials on Thursday.

M.A. Saleem, Additional Director General of Police (Administration), issued a movement order on Wednesday posting her as Superintendent of Police, Internal Security Division. The order also stated B.M. Laxmi Prasad, awaiting posting, has been asked to take charge as DCP administration.

The complaint letter was signed by many police personnel making serious accusations against her. On the other hand, many police personnel also supported Ms. James, terming her as an honest officer. Some of them took to social media to express their support for the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Terming her transfer as part of a conspiracy, those supporting her said she had ensured the transfer of over 300 police personnel who were working in the same police station for more than five years, added the official. This had irked the lower rank personnel and conspired against her by launching campaign against her, the official alleged.