DCET-2024: Downloading of admission ticket enabled

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has enabled downloading of admissions tickets for applicants of Diploma CET-2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official release, eligible candidates who have registered and paid the fees can download the admission ticket by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA Website http://kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates should enter the application number and first four letters of their name to download the admission ticket, H. Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA, in a release said.

Further, the release stated that candidates must verify the details printed on the Admission Ticket and appear for the DCET-2024 examination in the centre specified on the admission ticket, and follow the dress code published on the website.

Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted in Bengaluru center only, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.