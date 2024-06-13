ADVERTISEMENT

DCET-2024: Downloading of admission ticket enabled

Published - June 13, 2024 12:12 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has enabled downloading of admissions tickets for applicants of Diploma CET-2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official release, eligible candidates who have registered and paid the fees can download the admission ticket by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA Website http://kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates should enter the application number and first four letters of their name to download the admission ticket, H. Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA, in a release said. 

Further, the release stated that candidates must verify the details printed on the Admission Ticket and appear for the DCET-2024 examination in the centre specified on the admission ticket, and follow the dress code published on the website.

Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted in Bengaluru center only, the release added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US