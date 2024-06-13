DCET-2024: Downloading of admission ticket enabled

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has enabled downloading of admissions tickets for applicants of Diploma CET-2024.

According to an official release, eligible candidates who have registered and paid the fees can download the admission ticket by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA Website http://kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates should enter the application number and first four letters of their name to download the admission ticket, H. Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA, in a release said.

Further, the release stated that candidates must verify the details printed on the Admission Ticket and appear for the DCET-2024 examination in the centre specified on the admission ticket, and follow the dress code published on the website.

Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted in Bengaluru center only, the release added.