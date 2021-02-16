DC told to identify land for university constituent graduate colleges

The government is keen to set up university constituent graduate colleges across Bengaluru and the Deputy Commissioner has been asked to identify land and hand it over to the Higher Education Department, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

The setting up of university constituent graduate colleges is being thought about as Bengaluru, with a population of nearly 1.5 crore, has a shortage of government-run colleges as per the population ratio, he said after holding a review meeting of the department here. He said that as per the new National Education Policy, a multidisciplinary approach needs to be encouraged with large campuses to accommodate different departments.

Land for BU North

Meanwhile, Dr. Ashwath Narayan also said that the over 100 acres needed to be handed over for setting up Bengaluru North University would be acquired in one month’s time.

Of the 172 acres earmarked for the university coming up in Jangamkote village in Shidlaghatta taluk of Chickballapur district, 57 acres have been handed over already. “Out of the remaining, about 62 acres is in government possession and technical issues need to be rectified. As much as 53 acres is in possession of private individuals who are willing to hand over the land provided they get alternative land with title documents. The process will be completed in one month’s time. The university will give priority to courses that have more employability,” he said.