Dayananda K.A. takes over as the new Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner

December 17, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Urban district got a new Deputy Commissioner on Saturday. Karnataka government has appointed IAS officer Dayananda K.A. as Deputy Commissioner, relieving Sangappa from concurrent charge.

The Election Commission had earlier suspended K. Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban DC, who was also Additional Electoral Registration Officer, for the alleged voters data theft row and appointed ZP CEO Sangappa to the post.

In the last decade, the Bengaluru DC post has seen three arrests. Former Bengaluru DC J. Manjunath, arrested over graft charges was the third in the post to be arrested in the last decade. M.K. Aiyappa and B.M. Vijay Shankar were similarly arrested in 2013 and 2019 over graft charges. Before that, Special DC Ramanjaneya was arrested by the Lokayukta police in a trap case in 2010, but was discharged by the court for want of evidence in 2015.

Meanwhile, after the directions by Election Commission of India, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner on Saturday ordered that the civic body should not give the the task of conducting the house-to-house survey to help create awareness about Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to any private agencies.

“Election Commission of India directed the District Election Officer to take adequate measure to ensure that any potential capture of data by any private agency by way of house to house use of survey, misleading l-cards, any attempt of voter data collection either by private entity or otherwise any authentication/NOC by DEOs/EROs to is strictly prohibited,” the order stated.

The development comes after BBMP revoked permission to Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust to carry out the SVEEP campaign after receiving several complaints from residents that the NGO was collecting personal details while conducting door-to-door surveys by deputing field level workers and led to the alleged voters data theft case.