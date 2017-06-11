Day after chaos, order surrounds Science Express

Compared to the chaos on Saturday, crowd control measures at the Kengeri railway station, where the Science Express was stationed, was far better on Sunday with CRPF and police personnel providing ground support.

As the train was scheduled to depart for Koduru Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh at 6 p.m., visitors were notified that entry would be stopped at 4 p.m. However, the deadline was extended till 5.30 p.m. to accommodate visitors and the train departed only at 7 p.m.

Every five metres, either a local volunteer or an officer managed the queue so that daily commuters were not disturbed.

Rubul Borah, manager of Science Express, said: “I would like to thank the police personnel for their help. My team is also collectively working towards effective crowd management. Lessons were learnt from Saturday’s chaos and all the criticism taken constructively.” He added that the crowd on Sunday was thinner.

Kajal, who was among the many ‘science communicators’ inside the Science Express, said: “Today being a Sunday, there were more adults accompanying children than yesterday, when it was mostly schoolchildren visiting. We are trying to prevent any chaos inside the train.”