Data shows surge in public smoking cases in Bengaluru 

The number of public smoking cases has gone up considerably in the city, shows data by the City Crime Record Bureau, Bengaluru.

A monthly analysis of this year’s data till this May, accessed by The Hindu, shows that the number of public smoking cases has more than doubled in January, February, March, and May, compared to the corresponding months last year.

In all, compared to the previous year, 8,768 more cases have been registered in 2024 till May-end. The total fines collected in this regard have also increased by ₹10,84,950 in 2024, compared to 2023 in the same period. In 2023, a total of 45,783 cases with fines of ₹75,58,600 were registered in the entire year.

Significant increase

Pranav K., a 21-year-old student from SG Palya, feels that public smoking tendency has gone up. “It is even difficult to walk down the road nowadays around my area, as people stand and smoke wherever they want to. I don’t like the smell of tobacco smoke, and it gives me a headache,” he said.

Under Section 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Manufacture, Supply and Distribution), 2003 (COTPA, 2003), individuals are prohibited from smoking in public places, and challans are issued if they violate the Act.

Higher fines

Although the fine is set at ₹200, some individuals have reported being fined a higher amount.

A few owners of roadside stalls, who sell loose cigarette sticks, reported that they were fined around ₹3,000.

A senior official within the force told The Hindu that the city police were instructed to impose more fines on violations recently to curb public smoking.

Acts of moral policing

While the police have been cracking down on public smokers, some of the violators say it’s often accompanied by moral policing.

Pooja R. (name changed), a graduate student, said that she was questioned about smoking as a woman, and was asked about the “messages she was projecting to the people watching.”

“One of the constables who had fined me asked for my number and said I needed a personal development class. Several of my friends, especially my female friends, have faced a similar kind of moral policing which has gone too far,” she said.

Awareness important

According to the police, the measures to curb public smoking have not been restricted to imposing fines, but have also been accompanied by awareness programmes in schools and colleges.

A ‘Stop Tobacco’ app was launched in Karnataka in 2023 allowing the public to report violations with regards to public smoking.

“To curb violations effectively, passive smokers must raise their voice whenever they observe people smoking in public areas,” said B. Dayananda, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.

