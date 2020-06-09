Data related to solid waste management collated at war room

The COVID-19 war room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is also assisting in the collation of data on solid waste management as part of containing the spread of the virus. This is along the lines of what was to be the function of the ‘Smart Control Room’ as envisaged in the Solid Waste Management bylaws.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep said, “As of now, the war room is being used for COVID-19. The SWM control room may be set up there itself after it has served its purpose in checking the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

According to senior officials, the war room has collated data on a common SWM dashboard. The civic body has almost completed fitting GPS tracking devices on all garbage collection and disposal vehicles. “By the end of June or early July, a tracking system will also be in place. So, GPS data will start coming into the war room, too,” an official said.

This information will be supplemented by data from BBMP’s mechanical sweeping machines and underground bins that are already fitted with GPS. “We can remotely track when the cleaning of the bins takes place, and the extent of roads cleaned by the mechanical sweepers,” the official added.

Real-time data from hand-held machines used by marshals to levy fines is also being collated. If all goes as planned, the BBMP wants to integrate Sahaaya 2.0 with the war room, and also ‘clean up’ the existing database of pourakarmikas.

“When all this is completed, the different modules can be tracked from the head office,” the official added.

Mr. Randeep told The Hindu that the smart control room is an overarching approach to solid waste management. “We had envisaged many modules, including door-to-door collection module, transit module, billing and collection, asset monitoring, grievance redressal and monitoring cell,” he said and added that data from many modules was already being collated.

BBMP considering trash cans

The BBMP is considering installing trash-cans in commercial areas as one of the measures to improve the city’s Swachh Bharat ranking next year.

“We are largely a bin-less city, but we are looking at putting up dustbins in commercial areas. The locations are being identified,” said D. Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP.

Bengaluru did not qualify for the Garbage Free City (GFC) tag this year, as the parameters include having bins every 50 metres. However, installation of trash cans and the fitting of GPS on garbage collection vehicles, which is under way, will have no impact on Bengaluru’s performance this year, as the process has been completed. The rankings were scheduled to be announced in March. However, with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, it is not clear when the rankings will be announced this year.

In the past, the civic body has received flak for underground bins that were installed across the city. Several councillors have expressed their reservations about the initiative while many solid waste management experts said that the civic body should instead focus on door-to-door waste collection.