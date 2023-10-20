Dash of dandiya and garba in Dasara celebrations in Bengaluru

October 20, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The energetic rhythms of dandiya and garba have taken Bengaluru by storm, with a variety of clubs and dance academies hosting these festive gatherings at multiple locations across the city as a part of the Dasara-Navaratri celebrations.

Some dance instructors and event organisers are trying to move beyond the stereotype that dandiya and garba are confined to specific communities, while also trying to make the events more inclusive.

According to organisers, every event draws in at least a thousand persons from all walks of life.

Nimesh Chhag, a resident of Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, who organises events in his locality, goes beyond teaching these dances. He is on a mission to share his love for dandiya and garba. “I used to organise grand dandiya nights right here in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar. But now, my focus has shifted towards not only imparting dance lessons, but also introducing a diverse group of students to these traditions. Surprisingly, over 150 of my students are not of Gujarati origin.”

With more people showing interest, organisers and instructors are also getting more creative with their approach to these dances.

Manohar B.K. from Yelahanka, who has been an instructor of dandiya and garba for the past decade, consistently infuses a unique flavour to the festivities each year. “We spice things up with special garba, dandiya, folk dances, and even introduce nine colors of dance, where participants groove to nine distinct dance forms throughout Navaratri.”

While newer methods of celebrations are gaining momentum, the popularity of the old dance events in Bengaluru continues to soar.

Sri Bangalore Vaishnav Navratri Utsav Mandal has been organising these events at various locations in Bengaluru, predominantly around Vasant Nagar, for almost a century. They are celebrating their 99th year this time.

Sunil Patel, one of the organisers, said, “For 99 years, we have celebrated garba and dandiya along with Navaratri. Our goal is to bring every Gujarati in Bengaluru together for a grand celebration, featuring classic garba, vibrant dance-offs, and participation from thousands of enthusiastic attendees.”

Cultural enthusiasts in Bengaluru look at these events as an opportunity to explore different art forms and celebrate with people from diverse backgrounds.

For instance, Deeksha Kotian called dandiya and garba unifying factors. “I am not a Gujarati, but as someone born and brought up in Mumbai, I experienced this culture up close from a young age. I am also someone who has been part of Bengaluru’s vibrant cultural scene. I have felt the unifying power of garba and dandiya. These dances transcend boundaries, bringing people together in a celebration of our rich culture. I never felt that these dances were limited to a particular community. Garba is for everyone,” she said.

