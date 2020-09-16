Dasara: Golden throne to be assembled at palace on Sept 18

A file picture of the golden throne in the Durbar Hall of Mysuru Palace.

MYSURU

16 September 2020 19:24 IST

The grandiose golden throne at the Mysuru palace would be assembled for the forthcoming Dasara festivities on September 18. The scaled down Mysuru Dasara-2020 would be celebrated from October 17 to 26.

The scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, would be holding ‘Khas Durbar’ sitting on the throne during the Navarathri celebrations of the Wadiyar family.

The tradition of ‘Khas Durbar’ by the titular head of the royal family has been in practice since generations and the entry for watching the royal spectacle is restricted to the invitees of Wadiyars. However, in view of COVID-19 pandemic and bar on gatherings, it has to be seen whether the guests would be invited to witness the private durbar. Most likely, it's going to be within the family members, sources said.

The dismantled portions of the throne kept in the safe custody of the strong room inside the palace would be brought out and assembled by a team of experts hailing from a village near Mysuru at the Durbar Hall. Special rituals would be performed at the palace by the family before and after the throne assembly.

In view of the throne assembly, there is no entry to visitors to the palace till 2 p.m. on September 18.

Meanwhile, the palace surroundings were being spruced up for the Dasara festivities which are confined to the Chamundi Hills and the palace as a safety precaution over the pandemic. Barring some cultural events at the palace, as announced by the government recently, no other events would be organised during the festivities which would be traditionally inaugurated atop Chamundi Hills on October 17.

The government is yet to decide on the guest who will be inaugurating the festivities though a decision had been taken to invite one among five shortlisted COVID-19 warriors to open the ‘Nada Habba’.

The Forest Department had shortlisted five elephants for Jamboo Savari which is limited to the palace premises. This year, Abhimanyu, a specialist in combing operations, will be carrying the golden howdah as Arjuna, who turned 60, has been retired. Tusker Arjuna had carried the howdah eight times in a row.