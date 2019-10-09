Dasara dampener for drivers, conductors

There was no cheer this Dasara for thousands of drivers and conductors of the State-run road transport corporations BMTC, NWKRTC, and NEKRTC owing to a delay in payment of salaries. The Transport Department has cited fund crunch as the reason, but this has done little to pacify the angry employees.

Drivers and conductors said their salaries are usually credited by the sixth of every month, but this time they have been told that it will be given only on October 9. As the festivities ended on Tuesday, the delay has forced them to borrow money from others to celebrate, they said.

BMTC drivers and conductors also alleged that there has been a disparity in crediting salaries, as the administrative staff, including the higher-ups, have been paid, but the drivers and conductors’ salaries have been delayed.

A majority of the total staff strength in the corporations is of drivers and conductors.

A BMTC driver, who has been working in the corporation for over 10 years, said: “Salaries are credited on the sixth of every month, but it has been delayed this month. Only if we get our salaries can we celebrate the festival. We had to borrow money or take loans to celebrate. The first preference is given to the office staff, which is scheduled on the first of every month, and second to the technical staff. We are the last ones to get the salary.”

Another driver, with 24 years of experience, said: “We don’t know why it has been delayed. The office staff received their salaries on the first. Every month, we get our salary on the sixth, but they’re saying it was delayed because of the holidays. The people who have money can celebrate the festival, but what will we do? We were relying on our salaries. We are expecting to be updated within the next two days.”

The issue has forced Transport Minister Laxman Savadi to apologise to the drivers and conductors.

The Minister attributed the delay to cash crunch in corporations.

Speaking to presspersons in Chitragurga, Mr. Savadi said: “I have spoken to the officials. Drivers and conductors will receive their salary on October 9.”

Managing Director of BMTC C. Shikha said salaries are credited on the fourth of every month to the administrative staff, sixth to drivers, and on the seventh to conductors.

“This month, owing to holidays, salary was not credited. However, those who had applied for advance money up to ₹5,000 to celebrate the festival have received the amount. The corporation has released ₹35 lakh as advance amount,” she said.

Zaheera Naseem, Managing Director of NEKRTC, too said salary will be credited on October 9.

Low-key Ayudha pooja

In Bengaluru, BMTC drivers and conductors allege that over the years celebration of Ayudha pooja has become a low-key affair. It is said that this year the Corporation has spent ₹100 per bus to celebrate Ayudha pooja. Usually, buses are decorated with flowers. This time, drivers allege, vehicles were decorated only with banana stems.

(Inputs from Sai Anand and Pragathi R.)