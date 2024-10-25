Darshan phone case: Police arrest travel agency owner for supplying SIM card and mobile phone

Continuing an investigation into the alleged special facilities given to arrested Kannada actor Darshan in prison, the South-East Division police arrested the owner of a travel agency for allegedly supplying a mobile phone.

The accused, identified as Manivannan, owner of a tours and travel agency in Banasawadi, had allegedly supplied a SIM card and the mobile phone to rowdy Dharma in the prison.

Using the phone, Darshan had made WhatsApp calls to Dharma’s family, which later went viral. Soon after the incident, Dharma allegedly flushed the phone and the SIM card down the toilet.

However, the police managed to track down the SIM number and found the owner of the SIM, identified as Yadav, who was working in Manivannan’s firm as a driver.

Based on his confession, the police arrested Manivannan and found the mobile shop in Majestic where he had purchased the second-hand phone.

The police have recorded the statement of the owner of the shop as part of the investigation and have filed a detailed report on the incident and the alleged involvement of the prison officials.