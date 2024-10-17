ADVERTISEMENT

 Darshan moves Karnataka High Court seeking bail

Published - October 17, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Darshan on Wednesday moved the High Court of Karnataka seeking bail in the Renukaswamy murder case.

He moved the High Court as the trial court on Monday declined to grant him bail. The High Court is likely to hearing his petition next week. The actor has been arraigned as accused No. 2 in the charge sheet.

Renukaswamy, employed at a medical shop in Chitradurga, was kidnapped and murdered at a shed at Pattanagere in R.R. Nagar on June 8. The crime came to light the next day, when a security guard of an apartment complex spotted the dead body dumped near a storm-water drain. The accused had allegedly tortured the victim before his murder.

