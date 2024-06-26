ADVERTISEMENT

Darshan fan arrested for threatening producer Umapathy over remark against actor

Updated - June 26, 2024 01:14 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 01:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Basaveshwaranagar police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old cab driver and a fan of Darshan for allegedly threatening producer Umapathy over his remarks against the actor on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint, the police arrested Chethan after booking him under Section 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was later released on bail after he apologised for his actions at the station with folded hands and the clip was put up on social media .

According to the police, Chethan, a fan of Darshan,was upset with Mr. Umapathy’s comments on Darshan. Mr. Umpathy and Darshan allegedly had a fight over a movie title and Darshan’s alleged rude behaviour in the past.

“The actor’s fans better fall in line and not harass others over the actor’s troubles. Otherwise stringent legal action will be taken against them,” said a senior police official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US