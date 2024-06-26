GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Darshan fan arrested for threatening producer Umapathy over remark against actor

Updated - June 26, 2024 01:14 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 01:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Basaveshwaranagar police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old cab driver and a fan of Darshan for allegedly threatening producer Umapathy over his remarks against the actor on social media.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested Chethan after booking him under Section 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was later released on bail after he apologised for his actions at the station with folded hands and the clip was put up on social media .

According to the police, Chethan, a fan of Darshan,was upset with Mr. Umapathy’s comments on Darshan. Mr. Umpathy and Darshan allegedly had a fight over a movie title and Darshan’s alleged rude behaviour in the past.

“The actor’s fans better fall in line and not harass others over the actor’s troubles. Otherwise stringent legal action will be taken against them,” said a senior police official.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.