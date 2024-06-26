Darshan fan arrested for threatening producer Umapathy over remark against actor

The Basaveshwaranagar police on Tuesday arrested a 31-year-old cab driver and a fan of Darshan for allegedly threatening producer Umapathy over his remarks against the actor on social media.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested Chethan after booking him under Section 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was later released on bail after he apologised for his actions at the station with folded hands and the clip was put up on social media .

According to the police, Chethan, a fan of Darshan,was upset with Mr. Umapathy’s comments on Darshan. Mr. Umpathy and Darshan allegedly had a fight over a movie title and Darshan’s alleged rude behaviour in the past.

“The actor’s fans better fall in line and not harass others over the actor’s troubles. Otherwise stringent legal action will be taken against them,” said a senior police official.