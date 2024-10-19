ADVERTISEMENT

Darjeeling-based man arrested in connection to bomb threat emails received by Bengaluru colleges 

Updated - October 19, 2024 05:18 pm IST - Bengaluru 

On October 4, the principal of Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT) lodged a complaint at the V.V. Puram police station after getting threat mail about hydrogen-based IEDs placed on the college campus

The Hindu Bureau

The V.V. Puram police arrested a 48-year-old Darjeeling-based man named Dipanjan Mitra | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The V.V. Puram police arrested a 48-year-old Darjeeling-based man named Dipanjan Mitra on Thursday (October 18, 2024) in connection to bomb threat emails sent to two colleges in Bengaluru earlier this month. 

On October 4, the principal of Bangalore Institute of Technology (BIT) lodged a complaint at the V.V. Puram police station saying that a threat email had come from an email id named ‘s_ve_sekr@hotmail.com’, about hydrogen-based IEDs placed on the college campus. A similar case was also registered in the Hanumanthanagar police station by the principal of BMS College. 

With the help of technology, the police found the location of the accused named Dipanjan Mitra, who is a B.com graduate and arrested him in Salburi town of Darjeeling in West Bengal. He allegedly admitted that he had sent the threat emails when subjected to investigation and was involved in 10 such cases in West Bengal.  

“We are investigating his part in other cases in Bengaluru where schools and colleges had received threat emails. As of now, it looks like he has no connection to Karnataka and the motive appears to be mischief,” said B. Dayananda, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru on Friday (October 18, 2024). 

A mobile phone and a laptop were seized from the accused. He was also produced to a local court in West Bengal and the Bengaluru police sought a transit warrant. The police could not obtain the transit warrant, and the accused was let out on bail. “We have sent him a notice and asked him to appear for investigation,” Mr. Dayananda said.  

