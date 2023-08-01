HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dance teacher among three arrested on charge of sexually assaulting college student

August 01, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodigehalli police on Tuesday arrested a dance teacher of a private school and two of his friends for allegedly blackmailing a college student with her private photos and sexually assaulting her.

The accused Andy George, Santosh and Shashi were arrested after the victim, unable to bear the torture, approached the police and complained.

According to the police, the accused had befriended the victim on social media two years ago and the duo used to meet up regularly.

The accused during this period recorded private videos and started blackmailing her for sexual favours. The victim obliged initially following which the accused even forced her to cooperate with his friends and threatened to upload the private videos and photos on social media after she resisted, the police said.

The accused have been taken into custody and investigations are on to ascertain their criminal background.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.