An armed gang allegedly severed the left hand of Anish Kumar, belonging to a Dalit community, sitting outside his house on Siddappaji Temple Road in Malagalu, Kanakapura town, in south Karnataka. The attack was the outcome of an argument. Several others who came to his rescue were also allegedly assaulted. The victims were rushed to a hospital.

According to the complaint, the trouble began on July 21 evening when a few youth were standing on the roadside near Javanammanadoddi Cheenarakuppe Circle and chatting. The accused, belonging to a different community, were passing by and questioned the youth about their presence there.

The exchange of words aggravated into a heated argument, which ended with the accused leaving the place. But, the accused returned after two hours armed with lethal weapons and attacked the youths.

Seven persons, including three women, sustained severe injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment in a hospital, said the police.

The police deployed additional forces to prevent any further violence. Senior police officials visited the hospital and spoke to the victims.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against the accused, identified as Harsha and six others, charging them under Sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, or means), 198 (unlawful assembly), 329 (criminal trespass), 351 (whoever threatens another by any means, with any injury to his person, reputation or property, or to the person or reputation of any one in whom that person is interested, with intent to cause alarm to that person) and 76 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also under the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act.

Earlier on July 17, a similar attack was reported in Thamasandra Circle, Kasaba hobli, Kanakapura wherein an armed group allegedly attacked some members of the Dalit community following a row during a house-warning ceremony.

The accused were miffed about the community members putting up a pandal to arrange food for guests. The accused allegedly went to the residential locality with weapons and attacked Dalits. As a result, 13 persons, including six women, were injured. The Kanakapura Rural police registered a case under Atrocities Act and also under various sections of the BNS.

Both incidents occurred in the constituency represented by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and the accused allegedly belong to his party.

On July 23, Dalits marched to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara district and submitted a memorandum seeking protection and necessary action against the assailants.