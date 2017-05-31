Bengaluru

Dalits air grievances before KGF police

more-in

Kolar: Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah organised a grievance redressal meeting for Dalits at his office at KGF. Action will be taken against police personnel if they doesn’t respond to the problems of people belonged to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, Mr. Puttamadaiah said.

District Social Welfare Department officer Jayanna, KGF CMC Commissioner Srikanth, BEO Jayarama Reddy participated among others in the meeting.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 1:28:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/dalits-air-grievances-before-kgf-police/article18664427.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY