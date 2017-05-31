Dalits air grievances before KGF police

Kolar: Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah organised a grievance redressal meeting for Dalits at his office at KGF. Action will be taken against police personnel if they doesn’t respond to the problems of people belonged to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, Mr. Puttamadaiah said.

District Social Welfare Department officer Jayanna, KGF CMC Commissioner Srikanth, BEO Jayarama Reddy participated among others in the meeting.