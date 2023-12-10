December 10, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - BENGALURU

The office of the Postmaster General, South Karnataka Region (SKR), Bengaluru, will hold a Regional Dak Adalat on December 29, at 11 a.m. It will be held in the conference room of the office of the Postmaster General, SKR in Bengaluru.

The Department of Posts said that those who would like to present their grievances on postal matters pertaining to SKR Postal Region comprising of Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kolar, Kodagu, Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Udupi districts may furnish the details of grievances on or before December 22, addressed to The Assistant Director (Staff), Office of the Postmaster General, South Karnataka Region, II Floor, GPO Building, Bengaluru - 560001 or mail to ir.karsk@indiapost.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT