ADVERTISEMENT

Dak Adalat on December 29

December 10, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The office of the Postmaster General, South Karnataka Region (SKR), Bengaluru, will hold a Regional Dak Adalat on December 29, at 11 a.m. It will be held in the conference room of the office of the Postmaster General, SKR in Bengaluru.

The Department of Posts said that those who would like to present their grievances on postal matters pertaining to SKR Postal Region comprising of Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kolar, Kodagu, Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Udupi districts may furnish the details of grievances on or before December 22, addressed to The Assistant Director (Staff), Office of the Postmaster General, South Karnataka Region, II Floor, GPO Building, Bengaluru - 560001 or mail to  ir.karsk@indiapost.gov.in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US