Dak Adalat in Bengaluru on March 8

The office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Jayanagar Head Post Office, will hold a Dak Adalat on March 8 at 11 a.m.

Grievances / complaints relating to postal services, such as delivery of mails, Speed Post articles, parcels, money orders, savings bank, cash certificates and counter services, if any, pertaining to the Bengaluru South Division can be sent. They can also be emailed to dobangaloresouth.ka@indiapost.gov.in., and should reach the office by 4 p.m. on March 4.

The adalat will be held at Second Floor, Jayanagar Head Post Office, 11th Main, 4th T Block, Jayanagar, said an official release.