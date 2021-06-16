D. Randeep back as Special Commissioner (Health) in BBMP

The State government has brought back D. Randeep as Special Commissioner, Health, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Rajendra Cholan, who held the charge, was recently posted as managing director of Bescom and also given the concurrent charge of health in the civic body. However, sources said Mr. Cholan sought to be relieved of the health posting. Mr. Randeep, who led the city’s fight against COVID-19 during the first wave, has now been brought back to the post.

Incidentally, N. Manjunath Prasad, who currently holds the post of Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, had also asked to be relieved as civic Commissioner, citing health issues.

Harish Kumar K., Commissioner, Employment and Training, Bengaluru, has been given the concurrent charge as Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) that Mr. Randeep was holding.