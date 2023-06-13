ADVERTISEMENT

D.K. Shivakumar goes on Bengaluru city rounds to inspect traffic bottlenecks

June 13, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

Karnataka Deputy CM holds meeting under Hebbal flyover; briefed him about their proposal to put up a cable car line over Hebbal Lake

The Hindu Bureau

Karntaka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar went around the Bengaluru city to inspects traffic bottlenecks in the city on on June 13, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@DKShivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar went around Bengaluru city on Tuesday (June 13) to inspect traffic bottlenecks as well as the Storm Water Drain (SWD) work going on in parts of the city.

Mr. Shivakumar, along with Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), first visited Hebbal flyover, which has been the point of traffic congestion for years now.

He held a meeting under the flyover where various National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials, including Regional Officer Vivek Jaiswal, briefed him about their proposal to decongest the Hebbal flyover. The proposal also included putting up a cable car line over Hebbal Lake.

The Minister also inspected the area near K.R. Pura metro station and took stock of the traffic woes there. Earlier in the day, speaking near the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) head office, Mr. Shivakumar had said that easing traffic congestion in the city was among his top priorities.

Support our reporting.
He also checked out the desilting work going on in the SWDs in Telecom Layout, near HRBR Layout.

Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh, BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh, BDA commissioner Kumar Naik and IPS officer M.A. Saleem were also with the Mr. Shivakumar during his visit.

