Cynthia Menezes, is acting VC of Bangalore University

Dr. Cynthia Menezes, Dean, Faculty of Commerce, has been appointed as acting Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University. She took charge from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Venugopal K.R., on Friday evening.

The tenure of Prof. Venugopal ends on June 12 afternoon. But, June 11 and 12 are holidays. So, the Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of the university Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Dr. Menezes as the Vice-Chancellor with effect from June 10.

Selection of a suitable candidate for filling this position on a regular basis has not been completed yet. Until a regular Vice-Chancellor is appointed or until further orders, Dr. Cynthia Menezes, will continue as an acting VC.