Cylinder delivery boy arrested for strangulating wife to death

July 27, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The Banaswadi police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old LPG cylinder delivery boy for allegedly strangulating his newly-wed wife and making it look like a suicide.

A close analysis of the crime scene hours after the incident led the police to crack the case before the post-mortem report ascertaining the cause of death.

According to the police, the accused Siddappa Basavaraj was an alcoholic and used to best up his wife over trivial rows every day.

He was married to Kenchamma six months ago and the couple lived in a rented house in HBR Layout.

On Tuesday, Siddappa came home drunk and fought with Kenchamma. He later strangled her in an inebriated state when she objected to his behaviour, said the police.

He later realised that that she was dead and decided to cook up a story of suicide. He hung the body and raised alarm prompting his neighbour and house owners to rush to his help and take her to hospital where the doctors declared her as brought dead.

Based on the medico-legal case, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem before visiting the house for crime scene investigation.

A detailed analysis of the crime scene led the police to suspect foul play and take Siddappa into custody for questioning. A detailed questioning led him to confess to the murder, said the police.

Based on the confession, the police charged him with murder and are awaiting the report to corroborate with the evidence.

Siddappa told the police that he did not intend to kill his wife but due to inebriated state he did not realise that she was getting choked and died.