Cyclothon marks World Polio Day

Rotarians of Rotary Clubs of Zone 2 and 3 in Mangaluru on Sunday organised End Polio Cyclothon to mark the World Polio Day.

Nearly 50 members of Mangalore Bicycle Club (MBC) participated in the Cyclothon from Mangala Stadium to Surathkal Light House and back, a distance of about 35 kms.

Flagging off the Cyclothon, Rotary past district Governor Ranganath Bhat spoke about the Rotary movement and its efforts to eradicate Polio from the Earth. He said though Polio was completely eradicated from India, a few neighbouring countries continued to report Polio cases. Rotary movement had played a significant role in aiding Polio eradication in the country, he added.

Led by Club President Dijaraj Nair and General Secretary Ganesh Nayak, MBC members wearing T shirts with “End Polio” message, rode through Kulur, Baikampady, Chitrapur, Hosabettu and Doddakoplu to reach the Light House. They returned to the city on the same route.

President and members of Rotary Clubs of Zone 2 and 3 along with Assistant Governors Raghavendra P., Yathish Baikampady and Zonal Secretary Nithin Kamath were present.