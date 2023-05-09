ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclonic storm Mocha will not impact polling day: IMD

May 09, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - Bengaluru

Met Department forecasts widespread rainfall activity for South-interior Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

The cyclonic storm Mocha, which will intensify into a depression on May 9, is unlikely to have any impact on polling day May 10.

However, the India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall activity for South-interior Karnataka for the next four days.

“The cyclone has not yet formed. If it is formed, it will be named as Mocha. Today (May 8) it is only in the low-pressure area, and tomorrow we are expecting it to become a depression. Afterwards, it is moving towards the north direction mainly, maintaining its direction towards northwards, and it’s going to intensify into a cyclonic storm,” said A. Prasad, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru.

He added that the cyclonic storm will have an impact only when it crosses North Tamil Nadu or the South Andhra Pradesh coast.

Mr. Prasad said the department in its forecast for the next five days has indicated that there will be fairly widespread rainfall activity for South-Interior Karnataka.

“We have given fairly widespread rainfall activity for South-interior Karnataka for the next four-five days, so the activity is going to be more for South-interior Karnataka rather than North-interior Karnataka. However, today we have widespread thunderstorm activity because of intense summer heating, instability, and moisture impression and triggering mechanism. Even in Bengaluru, we have thunderstorm activity, but it is not connected with the cyclonic system,” Mr. Prasad said.

Karnataka rain forecast for the next five days issued on May 8

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka from May 8 to May 12.

Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka from May 8 to May 10.

Thunderstorms with lightning likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka from May 8 and May 9.

