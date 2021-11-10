‘Cycle Bengaluru Cycle’ to promote public transport

It will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday

To promote and encourage citizens to use public transport and bicycles while commuting to work, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), BBMP, and Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is collaborating with the Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) to organise a cycling event on ORR.

‘Cycle Bengaluru Cycle’ will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday between the bus depot on Silk Board and Lowry Adventist College, K.R. Puram, a distance of 16 km. Over 700 cyclists are expected to participate in the event.

The logo of the event was also unveiled on Tuesday by Pawan Seth, President, RBITC, and Cynthia Castellino, chairperson of ‘Cycle Bengaluru Cycle’, in the presence of Shashikala, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Planning), Shamanth Kuchangi, Technical Head, DULT.

Mr. Kuchangi said that awareness on the need to adopt sustainable modes of transport was important to popularise use of bus lanes and cycle tracks. DULT has been working with communities through programs like “Cycle Day” to promote cycling for short commutes, he said. (optional for print)

Ms. Castellino said: “With the pandemic controlling our lives the last few months, one of the key challenges we faced was being physically active. With the world opening up and normal lives resuming, cycling can be one of the great ways to get back to maintaining fitness and building back immunity. Through this event, we want to create awareness on the infrastructure that is being designed to make the city more cycle friendly and promote healthier, personal mobility options.” (optional for print)

As part of this event, 50 pre-owned bicycles will be donated by YULU to girl students from government schools supported by RBITC. To participate, register at https://rbitc.org/