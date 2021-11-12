Bengaluru

‘Cycle Bengaluru Cycle’ event postponed to Nov. 28

The ‘Cycle Bengaluru Cycle’ event to promote sustainable modes of transport, which was originally scheduled to take place on November 14, has been postponed to November 28 on account of the rains.

The decision was made keeping in mind the safety of the cyclists and the present weather conditions which might prove to be a deterrent in providing a great cycling experience, stated a press release.

The event has been organised by the Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor in partnership with the Directorate of Urban Land Transportation and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.


