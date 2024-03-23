Cybercrooks attempt to con High Court judges

March 23, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cybercrooks attempted to con two High Court judges by threatening to foist cases against them, in separate incidents.

The two judges alerted the High Court security officials, who in turn complained to the Vidhana Soudha police seeking a detailed investigation.

Based on the complaint, the police registered two FIRs against unknown persons charging them with criminal intimidation and cheating.

According to the complaint, a conman, posing as a staff member of the Department of Personnel and Training, called a judge’s personal number on Saturday and alleged that he was sharing anti-national messages from the SIM generated in his name.

The caller said the department had complained to the Andheri East police in Mumbai for circulating objectionable messages and transferred the call to his associate to settle the case. The accused claimed to be a police officer who threatened him and demanded money to drop the charges.

The judge disconnected the call and alerted the High Court security.

A similar attempt was made with another judge. The caller used a similar modus operandi alleging the misuse of his SIM card for placing objection advertisements and threatened him with criminal cases filed with the Mumbai police. Another caller who claimed to be a police officer, threatened him with cases and demanded money to settle the issue.

The police are now trying to track down the accused based on their call record details.