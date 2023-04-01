Cybercrime police probing dubious transactions of two firms causing loss of lakhs of rupees to cashless management company

April 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Southeast cybercrime police have launched a probe against two private companies which allegedly made dubious transactions causing a loss to a cashless management company to the tune of ₹11.6 lakh.

Based on the complaint filed by Omprakash Pandey, associate director of the company, the cybercrime police have booked two private firms under section 66 C (identity theft, cheating by impersonation) and section 420 (cheating) of the IPC Act.

The cheating came to light in February when Mr. Pandey was verifying the accounts and stumbled upon two bank accounts. These two bank accounts had made transactions of ₹1 to many virtual accounts. Due to this, the company incurred a loss of ₹11.6 lakh towards transactions and payment service charges.

Suspecting something fishy about the transactions by two firms, the company sought legal action against them.

