ADVERTISEMENT

Cybercrime police probing dubious transactions of two firms causing loss of lakhs of rupees to cashless management company

April 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Southeast cybercrime police have launched a probe against two private companies which allegedly made dubious transactions causing a loss to a cashless management company to the tune of ₹11.6 lakh.

Based on the complaint filed by Omprakash Pandey, associate director of the company, the cybercrime police have booked two private firms under section 66 C (identity theft, cheating by impersonation) and section 420 (cheating) of the IPC Act.

The cheating came to light in February when Mr. Pandey was verifying the accounts and stumbled upon two bank accounts. These two bank accounts had made transactions of ₹1 to many virtual accounts. Due to this, the company incurred a loss of ₹11.6 lakh towards transactions and payment service charges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspecting something fishy about the transactions by two firms, the company sought legal action against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US