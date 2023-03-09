Cybercrime police on the lookout for imposter who tried to cheat job aspirants

March 09, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The central cybercrime police are on the lookout for a conman who, posing as the staff of the transport commissioner, made a futile attempt to cheat job aspirants of the post of vehicle inspector of the Transport Department.

Based on a complaint filed by Basavaraju Paraddi, Assistant Regional Transport Officer at the office of the commissioner for transport and road safety, the police are trying to track down the accused.

The cheating came to light when one of the job aspirants approached the commissioner’s office with a copy of the email she received from the accused for verification. The email resembles that of the State transport official mail , congratulating her for becoming a motor vehicles inspector. The mail specified details of the application and assured her that the office is working on the details to complete the appointment formalities.

The accused identified himself as Lobo from the commissioner’s office and asked her to pay ₹10,000 for the job. He also asked her to maintain confidentiality. The police suspect that the accused has links to some insiders considering the details he has.

The accused not only forged the official email ID, but also misused the names of the transport staff to defame them, Mr. Paraddi, said in his complaint.