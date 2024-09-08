Cybercrime awareness seminar on September 12 in Bengaluru

A cybercrime awareness seminar will be held on September 12 in Bengaluru. Organised by All India Radio, Bengaluru, in partnership with the Media Alumni Association of Mangalagangothri (MAM) and the Sharada Vikas Trust, the event will take place at Rockwood Green Public School in Basavanapura.

The seminar aims to educate participants about online crimes and prevention strategies. The programme will commence at 10.30 a.m.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand will inaugurate the event. Dr. A.S. Shankaranarayana, Assistant Director of All India Radio, Bengaluru, D.V. Venkatachalapathi, President of Sharada Vikas Trust, and Naveen Ammenbala, President of MAM, will be the chief guests.

Expert speakers include K. Venkatesh Murthy, Senior Director of the Data Security Council of India, Inspector Shivaratna S. from Bengaluru North CEN Police Station, and Tarun Krishnamurthy, Managing Director of Anjen Technologies.

For further details, please contact Florine Roch, the programme coordinator at All India Radio Bengaluru, at 9980184886, according to an official announcement.